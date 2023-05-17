Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $6.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

