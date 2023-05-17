Critical Comparison: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) versus Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -1,459.25% -48.26% -40.83% IDEAYA Biosciences -115.17% -18.38% -15.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lumos Pharma and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 407.66%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and IDEAYA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $2.10 million 13.52 -$31.06 million ($3.67) -0.95 IDEAYA Biosciences $47.45 million 25.79 -$58.65 million ($1.52) -14.05

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Lumos Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.