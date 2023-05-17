Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $29.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.56 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

