Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.62 on May 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.6156 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLVO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

