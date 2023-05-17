Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares $1.62 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.6156 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

