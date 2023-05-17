Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,479 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. 369,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,553. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

