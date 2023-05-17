Credit Suisse AG Has $4.79 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

UNVR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.