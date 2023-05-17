Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 5.7%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 74,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,816,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz.

