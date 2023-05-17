Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CR opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

