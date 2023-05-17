Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Crane

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

