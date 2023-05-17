Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.65 ($43.10) and last traded at €39.43 ($42.86). Approximately 422,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.34 ($42.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on 1COV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($49.46) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Covestro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

