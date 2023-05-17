Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after acquiring an additional 599,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Coty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,948. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

