Coston McIsaac & Partners Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

