Cormark Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 811,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,716. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.34 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.