Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Corbion has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $40.21.
About Corbion
