Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Corbion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Corbion has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

About Corbion

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

