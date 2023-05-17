Contrasting American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and American Acquisition Opportunity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $235.13 million 0.43 $2.13 million ($0.45) -1.96 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quarterhill.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and American Acquisition Opportunity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quarterhill presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Volatility & Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -38.33% -24.34% -15.42% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats Quarterhill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Intelligent Transportation Systems segment focuses on road and rail transportation infrastructure by providing intelligent transportation systems, products, solutions. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

