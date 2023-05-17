Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.
About Consumers Bancorp
