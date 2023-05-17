Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,022 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

