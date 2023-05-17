Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 4,815,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.