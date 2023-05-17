CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. CompX International’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CompX International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CompX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CompX International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

