Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

