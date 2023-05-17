Compound Trading Down 3.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $35.25 or 0.00130114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $262.87 million and $10.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,575 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,457,050.25563671 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.06040068 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,204,918.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

