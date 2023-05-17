Compound Reaches Market Cap of $262.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $262.97 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $35.26 or 0.00130919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00064188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00028204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,958 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,457,598.10805061 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.30900796 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,786,661.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.