Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up to $33.91

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $35.05. Comerica shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 861,626 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.