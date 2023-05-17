Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Up 0.6%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66. 109,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 285,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on COEP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
