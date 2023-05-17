ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,976 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at $58,337,138.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 25,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

