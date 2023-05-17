ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,976 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at $58,337,138.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:EMO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 25,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
