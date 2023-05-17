Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $709.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.58 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

