Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Financial Comparison

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus target price of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

100.0% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 6.95% 10.81% 5.77% Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $5.14 billion 1.62 $488.90 million $5.36 23.43 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 35.27 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

