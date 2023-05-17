Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

