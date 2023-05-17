Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 11,317 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

