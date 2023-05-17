Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.04 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.