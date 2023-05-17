Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.