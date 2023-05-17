Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

