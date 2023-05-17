Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.32 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $664.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

