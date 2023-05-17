Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

FANG stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

