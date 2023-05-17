Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 7,280 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

