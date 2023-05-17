Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446,293. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.