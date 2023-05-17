Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. 124,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,377. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

