CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Aron I. Schwartz Purchases 2,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Aron I. Schwartz purchased 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CION traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,461. The company has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 715.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.