Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $465.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.