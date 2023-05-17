Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 23,496 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

