Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,070,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

