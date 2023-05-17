Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 786.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $194.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

