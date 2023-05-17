Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,649 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of FITB opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.