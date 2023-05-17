Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,435.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 246,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 239,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

