Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 22,454 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $619,469,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of ROST opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

