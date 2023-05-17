Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

