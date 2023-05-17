Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 67,488 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2,119.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.