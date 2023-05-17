Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 14,281 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $291.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.