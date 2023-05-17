Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. 262,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

